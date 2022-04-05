Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to the welterweight division ahead of UFC 273: “If sombody stands in my way, I’m going to kill them”

Khamzat Chimaev has sent a stern warning to the entire welterweight division.

Chimaev is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 273 in what is a very intriguing matchup. Chimaev (10-0 MMA) has run through all of his opponents to date, which includes four straight finishes under the UFC banner. During that impressive four-fight stretch, ‘Borz’ has only been hit with one significant strike. He has been hyped up as a future title challenger and the Swede has now sent a message to the division about what’s coming.

“The people talk about top, top 10, top 5, doing these things. If somebody stands in my way, I’m going to kill them,” Chimaev said in a UFC promo video. “Don’t stand in my way. I’m here, undefeated, undisputed, I’m the champ, I’m the king, I come for everyone.”

There’s no doubting Chimaev’s confidence as he plans to become a champion in multiple divisions, suggesting he will beat both Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. In order to have the chance though, he will need to defeat Burns on Saturday night at UFC 273 which the Swede is confident he will do.

“I am the champ, I am the king, I am the best ever, better than everybody. Smash everybody, nobody’s like me,” Chimaev said as he was training in a video posted to BlockAccess, his sponsor’s, YouTube channel. “They’re too slow, coach, the guys too slow, too weak, coach. I am too strong for them, too fast, coach. I have conditioning with no limit, limited edition condition, my right hand coach, broke the mountains.”

Khamzat Chimaev is a sizeable favorite over Gilbert Burns on Saturday so many are expecting him to have another impressive showing. If he does defeat the Brazilian it is likely ‘Borz’ will fight for the title his next time out.

