Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’

Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Rousey was a trailblazer, the first Olympic medalist to win a UFC title as well as holding the longest title fight finish streak (6) in UFC history.

Following back-to-back losses to Holly Holm (14-6 MMA) and Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), ‘Rowdy’ took her career in a different direction, entering the world of professional wresting.

advertisement - continue reading below

Rousey joined former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, 45, (5-3 MMA) on the WWE roster. Lesnar returned to the WWE back in 2012 after a 4 year stint with the UFC where he defeated the likes of Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey had this to say about Lesnar (h/t MMANews):

“I think he’s fantastic. I think he’s awesome … We kind of didn’t cross paths in MMA; he was kind of before my time a little bit. But since coming to WWE, he’s been the absolute coolest. He’s super smart, I never would’ve guessed. In MMA, I always just kind of assume, you know, fighters are all of a certain… they’re not the scholarly types, the most of them.”

Lesnar has headlined WrestleMania five different times, most recently on night two of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

advertisement - continue reading below

Rousey held the WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship for 231 days.

Do you miss seeing Rousey and Lesnar in the UFC? What were your favorite moments of their careers?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!