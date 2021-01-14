Khamzat Chimaev re-opens as betting favorite for Leon Edwards fight

The betting odds for the new booking between welterweights Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev features Chimaev opening as the favorite this time.

Edwards and Chimaev were previously set to fight at UFC Vegas 17 in Las Vegas and then on January 20 in Fight Island. The first time the betting odds opened up, Edwards opened as the favorite with Chimaev as the underdog, but bettors quickly scooped up the plus-money on Chimaev and the line flipped the other way. With Edwards and Chimaev now re-booked to fight again on March 13, the oddsmakers were quick to re-open the line. Only this time, Chimaev opened up as the favorite.

Check out the opening odds for Edwards vs. Chimaev below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Fight Night Odds

Khamzat Chimaev -165

Leon Edwards +145

This time around, Chimaev opened up as a -165 betting favorite (bet $165 to win $100), while Edwards opened as a +145 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $145). After seeing how the line was moving very clearly in Chimaev’s direction, the bookies had to open him up as the betting favorite for this new betting line for the re-booked bout. The oddsmakers gave Edwards the benefit of the doubt the first time the line was opened but had to adjust after seeing the overwhelming support for Chimaev.

Edwards and Chimaev are both vying for a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but there are many other contenders in the division that are hot on both of their tails. With Edwards having an eight-fight win streak and Chimaev one of the hottest names in the sport right now, the winner of this fight could very well be in line to take on the winner of the UFC 258 main event between Usman and Gilbert Burns. Hopefully, both Edwards and Chimaev remain healthy this time.

Who is your money on, Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev?