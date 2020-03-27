Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Who has the better resume?

If everything goes according to plan, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will finally collide in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. The card will not occur in Brooklyn as originally planned, and there will not be any fans in the building watching it live, but if Dana White is to believed, it’s going to happen.

The fight is a massive one for MMA not only because Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight four times previously to no avail, but because they stand out as the two greatest lightweights of this era.

But who has the stronger resume?

That’s a question that the official UFC Twitter account posed earlier this week.

Fans are likely to be divided on this one, but let’s take a look at what each man has accomplished.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 overall. Highlights of his resume include decisive victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. That being said, Nurmagomedov skeptics will likely point out that many of his wins have come by way of decision. They’ll also likely draw attention to Nurmagomedov’s controversial victory over Gleison Tibau — a fight many fans feel he lost.

Ferguson, on the other hand, is 25-3 overall. Highlights of his record include wins over Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone. While he has a few decision wins on his record, he has a proven propensity for finishes by way of submission and by way of strikes. That being said, unlike Nurmagomedov, Ferguson has experienced a few losses. He’s also been badly hurt in several of his fights — though he almost always rebounds and comes out on top.

How about it, fight fans? Who do you think has the more impressive resume: Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson? Let us know in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.