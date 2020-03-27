Jan Blachowicz pokes fun at Jon Jones after DWI arrest: “You have to find more clever ways to hide”

UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz poked fun at champion Jon Jones after his recent arrest for driving while under the influence.

Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho and Jones was in attendance for the event. While Dominick Reyes appeared to be getting a rematch with Jones after they had a razor-close fight at UFC 247, but Blachowicz beating Anderson seemed to jump him ahead in the title queue. After UFC Rio Rancho, it seemed as though Jones and Blachowicz agreed to fight for the belt later this year based on their tweets.

Jones was arrested this week on DWI and gun charges, and numerous fighters have taken to social media to express their opinions on the matter. Blachowicz was among the fighters who gave their two cents on Jones, offering up the following comment on his Twitter.

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;). — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

Blachowicz could still fight Jones if the UFC light heavyweight champion is still cleared to fight once the coronavirus pandemic is over. But Jones’ arrest could absolutely throw a wrench into things. If Jones has to serve jail time, then it likely eliminates any sort of Blachowicz vs. Jones matchup. Plus there’s the possibility that Jones could be stripped of his belt by the UFC, as he has in the past for his legal issues.

Blachowicz (26-8) is riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, and Luke Rockhold. He’s won seven of his last eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that stretch coming against top contender Thiago Santos. Blachowicz has not fought for a UFC belt yet, so if he does end up getting a title shot it will be his first chance to win a UFC title. But that might not be against Jones.

