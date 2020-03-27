VIDEO | Conor McGregor KOs Marcus Brimage in Octagon debut

Run out of Netflix to watch? Why not watch Conor McGregor knock out Marcus Brimage in his UFC debut?

McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013, during the preliminary card of an event that took place in Stockholm, Sweden. The Irishman took on Brimage in a featherweight bout. His respected adversary was coming off a four-fight win-streak as he entered the fight.

McGregor immediately established his presence in the Octagon. The Notorious toyed with Brimage and landed two significant uppercuts in the first minute of the opening round. He followed up with some devastating blows to seal the TKO victory.

The first-round win was a sign of great things to come. The Irishman went on to accomplish multiple showstopper finishes in his UFC career. He has utilized his striking time and again to finish talents like Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, and Eddie Alvarez. He also became the first UFC fighter to hold two separate division titles at the same time.

McGregor returned to action for the first time in two years in January at UFC 246. His performance did not disappoint as he finished Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by TKO in the first 40 seconds.

It is unclear who Conor McGregor will fight next. It is speculated that he could fight top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. If the Irishman can claim a victory over “The Highlight” it would put him in prime position for a rematch against the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, McGregor’s former opponent, the lightweight champion, is currently preoccupied with his upcoming Tony Ferguson bout. The matchup has been previously scheduled a whopping 4 times but cancelled over medical reasons. Now the ongoing threat of Coronavirus could spell disaster for their UFC 249 main event fight on April 18.

Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White has insisted the fight will happen. He is currently negotiating a suitable location which is rumored to take place in Florida or Abu Dhabi. Conor McGregor will no doubt be watching closely if so.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.