Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down lucrative offers to fight GSP and Floyd Mayweather, claims Ali Abdelaziz

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be sticking to his retirement.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 he announced his retirement from the sport. UFC president, Dana White tried to convince him to stay and fight one more time, but ‘The Eagle’ ended up sticking to his retirement and vacated the belt.

Now, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC recently offered Khabib Nurmagomedov the Georges St-Pierre fight but he declined. Floyd Mayweather also offered him $100 million to box, but he turned that down as well.

“Two weeks ago, (or) 10 days ago, Dana White called me,” Abdelaziz said on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” (via MMAJunkie). “He said, ‘Georges St-Pierre, he said he’ll fight Khabib in a non-title fight at 165 pounds.’ In a way, we’ve been waiting for Georges. I like Georges. He’s my friend. I like Georges.

“We’ve been waiting for Georges for four or five years,” Abdelaziz added about Nurmagomedov. “‘I’m coming. I’m not coming.’ … Now, (St-Pierre) said, ‘Hey, Khabib is retired. I’m retired. What about coming back and fighting Khabib now?”

“But you know, Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather,” Abdelaziz continued about Nurmagomedov. “$100 million. $100 million. You can ask Floyd. You can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’”

If this is true, there is no question that Nurmagomedov will likely remain retired. He spoke openly about how Georges St-Pierre was his dream fight and he reportedly got the chance for that to happen. However, he has promised his mom he would remain retired after his father passed away.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly turning down fights against Georges St-Pierre and Floyd Mayweather?