Mike Perry takes on Al Iaquinta at SUG 11

Some fans might not remember it, but Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta had a brief feud several years back. The welterweight and lightweight will have the opportunity to settle their feud — if it still exists — in a grappling match at SUG 11.

The grappling promotion, which is the brainchild of former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen, announced this exciting Perry vs. Iaquinta clash on Instagram.

The SUG 11 card will also include a contest between former Strikeforce champ Jake Shields and Richie Martinez, and an appearance from Bellator star Austin Vanderford—the husband of UFC star Paige VanZant.

Speaking of spouses, Perry’s wife and cornerwoman Danielle Nickerson will also be competing on the card.

“We’re back at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland, OR on Sunday, February 23rd and streaming live via @ufcfightpass at 3pm PST! Headlined by the Tag Team Jiu Jitsu, this 10-bout card is full of talent in both the jiu jitsu and MMA worlds from top to bottom! Team Nicky Rod and Craig_Jones will face challengers Team Vinny Magalhaes and Kyle Boehm with 25k on the line!

Jake Shields is back and faces one of 10th Planet’s biggest names…Richie ‘Boogeyman’ Martinez in our co-main event. Studding the rest of the main card is Bellator’s Austin Vanderford against SUG 10’s winner Gabriel “Zangief” Checco and Platinum Mike Perry vs Al Iaquinta! Our undercard features black belts in solo gi and no gi matches as well as a bout with the Platinum Princess! Full card to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.cascadetickets.com and locally through Bridge City Fight Shop in Tualatin starting at only $10 for this all ages show! SAVE THE DATE and don't miss it on February 23rd!"

Who do you think will come out on top when Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta battle at SUG 11?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.