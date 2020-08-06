VIDEO | Derrick Lewis spits in Alexey Oleynik’s food after order mishap

A dinner order intended for UFC heavyweight contender Alexey Oleynik somehow ended up in the hands of the man he’ll fight this Saturday night, Derrick Lewis.

Lewis, not one to pass up an opportunity for some mischief, decided to add “more seasoning” by spitting in Oleynik’s food.

See the evidence, which Lewis brazenly posted on social media, below.

It’s unclear how food destined for Oleynik’s dinner table ended up with Lewis, but hopefully the Russian was able to get his hands on a fresh serving.

Lewis and Oleynik will meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 this Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Vegas.

Lewis will enter the fight riding a pair of decision wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi, which helped distance him from a pair of stoppage losses to Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos.

Oleynik, on the other hand, is riding the momentum of a submission win over Maurice Greene, and a decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum—possibly the biggest win of his incredibly long career.

Speaking to BJPENN.com ahead of the fight, Oleynik revealed he asked for Lewis specifically after his win over Werdum.

“We speak about this fight a couple of times. I asked UFC for this fight and they asked me to do this two weeks after I fought Werdum,” Oleynik said. “I told them two weeks is not a good idea, if you paid a little bit more money, yes, I take it. After one month, they proposed this fight again. It is a much better time, I have time for recovery and preparation.”

Oleynik went on to call Lewis a “cool guy”—but he may reconsider after his rival ruined his dinner order.

“Derrick Lewis is a big guy and has a big name. He is very high in top rankings. He is a cool guy and it is a good fight for me,” he said. “I want cool names, that is my goal, I don’t need easy fights, easy opponents. I only ask for big names.”