Henry Cejudo reveals sister Gloria is battling cancer: “I just ask to keep us in your prayers”

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo revealed that his sister Gloria is battling cancer, saying “I just ask to keep us in your prayers.”

Cejudo, the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, took to his social media this week to reveal that his sister Gloria is currently battling Stage IV cancer. “The Messenger,” who recently announced that he and his partner are expecting their first child, took to his social media to reveal the news about his sister and ask fans to pray for them.

Hey guys, I just want to ask for your prayers for my sister Gloria Cejudo who is battling stage four cancer. It’s been challenging for the family as we don’t know where the origin of the cancer is coming from. I just ask to keep us in your prayers.

Cejudo didn’t share any additional information about his sister, only to ask fans to keep her in their prayers. It is obviously a very difficult situation for the entire family to go through.

As for Cejudo’s MMA career, we haven’t seen him step into the cage since a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 last May in Jacksonville. Immediately following that fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA. For the past 18 months, Cejudo has been busy on social media going back and forth with other fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski, but there is no timetable for his return. Now that he and his partner are expecting a child, it feels fair to say that now is not the right time for him to return to the cage as he will soon have a little one to take care of. However, fight fans are still holding out hope he returns.

We here at BJPenn.com wish the best for Henry Cejudo, Gloria Cejudo, and the rest of the Cejudo family as they navigate this difficult time in their life.