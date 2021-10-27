Kevin Lee removed from UFC rankings pool following suspension for Adderall

Current UFC welterweight and former lightweight fighter Kevin Lee was removed from the UFC rankings pool following a suspension for Adderall.

Lee was recently suspended indefinitely following a positive test for Adderall following his unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez this past summer. Lee had been given a prescription for the drug by his doctor, but he did not inform the Nevada Athletic Commission about it and did not apply for a TUE (therapeutic use exemption). Because Lee did not follow the protocols correctly, he is now suspended. He has accepted full responsibility for the situation, though he has denied trying to cheat.

After being suspended, Lee has now also been removed from the UFC rankings pool. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter pointed out on Wednesday that he had been removed from it.

Kevin Lee has been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool. Lee recently revealed that he had been flagged for a banned substance, which may be the cause for his removal. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 27, 2021

Remember that although Lee has been removed from the rankings pool this does not mean that Lee has not been released by the UFC. “The Motown Phenom” remains a part of the roster for now, although obviously, he is going to have to get back into the win column in his next fight. Lee has lost four of his last five fights overall, although it is worth mentioning that the one win he had during that stretch was a head kick KO over top lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie. Lee did not fare well against Rodriguez in his recent fight up at welterweight, so if and when he does return to the Octagon, it will be interesting to see if he tries to drop back down to 155lbs instead.

