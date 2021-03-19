Kevin Holland says he might “have fun” and fight Jake Paul after he gets a “devastating win” over Derek Brunson

Kevin Holland is open to fighting Jake Paul.

Paul, who is 2-0 as a pro boxer and set to face Ben Askren on April 17, has taken the combat sports world by storm. He has called out several stars like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz among others. If he beats Askren and wants to face another MMA fighter, Holland is interested in fighting him.

Yet, in order for the fight to even happen both men need to win their fights. But, Holland is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and do so in devastating fashion.

“A devastating win over Derek Brunson, it gives me a big check and a whole lot of clout,” Holland said to MMAFighting. “Whatever’s next is next and I’ll take it. I don’t want to get into trouble for saying something stupid but Jake Paul’s fighting Ben Askren. Jake Paul should fight somebody who can actually throw some hands if he’s going to fight somebody from the MMA scene. I can throw some hands.

“I’m not saying that’s what I want to do but what I’m trying to say,” Holland continued. “I want to have fun. I want to go out there and have fun. I’m going to go out there and have fun. Beating Derek Brunson just means I get to continue to have fun. You threaten me with a good time and I’m going to have a good time fighting.”

If Kevin Holland gets past Derek Brunson on Saturday, it’s unlikely he would actually fight Paul as the UFC would want to keep him fighting in their promotion. He also would be a win or two away from fighting for the title and facing Israel Adesanya, who is someone Holland has been calling out.

Would you like to see Kevin Holland fight Jake Paul in a boxing match?