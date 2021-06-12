Kevin Holland roasts Marvin Vettori for putting his Venum shorts on backwards for UFC 263 photoshoot

Kevin Holland could not resist roasting his former opponent Marvin Vettori after the Italian posed with his shorts on backwards at the UFC 263 photoshoot.

Holland (21-7 MMA) and Vettori (17-4-1 MMA) squared off back in April at UFC Vegas 23, with ‘The Italian Dream’ emerging victorious by unanimous decision after dominating ‘Trailblazer‘ with his grappling.

Shortly following that victory, which marked his fifth in a row, it was announced that Marvin Vettori would be getting the next title shot against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with ‘Stylebender’ at UFC 263, Vettori participated in the biggest photoshoot of his life to help market the event.

Somehow during that process Vettori, along with everyone else involved, failed to realize that he had put his shorts on backwards. One person who did catch the error was Kevin Holland, who promptly proceeded to roast the Italian with the following post on social media.

“Marvin Vettori what the f*ck are doing!?! Too much Fusion CBD Productions gummies.” – Holland wrote.

Fellow UFC fighters in the form of Walt Harris, Tony Ferguson, Ricky Simon and Max Griffin were quick to comment or leave laughing emojis on Kevin Holland’s post.

Even Marvin Vettori’s upcoming opponent Israel Adesanya got a laugh out of the situation.

“Why his shorts on backwards tho?!?” – Stylebender wrote on Twitter.

Adesanya will enter UFC 263 looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional MMA career. Israel had his ambitions of becoming a UFC champ-champ halted by Jan Blachowicz back in March. Prior to that setback, the middleweight champion had reeled off two title defenses over opponents Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

What do you think of Kevin Holland roasting his former opponent Marvin Vettori for wearing his shorts on backwards for the UFC 263 photoshoot? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!