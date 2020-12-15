Scott Coker reacts to the news Yoel Romero has signed with Bellator

Bellator president Scott Coker reacted to the news that former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero has signed with Bellator.

On Monday, it was announced that Bellator had signed Romero to its roster, and the Cuban will compete in the promotion’s light heavyweight division. Romero joins Anthony Johnson and Corey Anderson as recent additions to the organization’s 205lbs weight class, which Coker has called the best light heavyweight division on the planet. Bellator has quite a bit of momentum behind the organization right now so it’s no wonder how excited Coker is for the future of his promotion in 2021 and onward.

Taking to his social media soon after Romero signed with Bellator, Coker reacted to the news that Romero has become the latest member of his company’s fighter roster.

It just keeps getting better and better. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 14, 2020

Since taking over from Bjorn Rebney as the head of Bellator in 2014, Coker has completely revamped the Bellator roster. Although the promotion is still open to signing former UFC fighters, it is now signing fighters who are still considered to be dangerous such as Romero and Johnson, which is a far cry from when the promotion would sign aging veterans such as Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie. Coker has said that Bellator is all about developing talent, but when a big-name free agent such as Romero and Johnson falls into its lap, Coker said he wouldn’t hesitate to sign them.

With Romero and Johnson part of the Bellator light heavyweight division now, there is certainly a possibility of the promotion putting on a 205lbs tournament featuring Romero and Johnson, plus champion Vadim Nemkov, former champion Ryan Bader, and other top contenders like Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis. That’s a really nice light heavyweight division, so no wonder Coker sees big things for his promotion in 2021.

