Paige VanZant reacts after losing BKFC fight to Rachael Ostovich: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”

Paige VanZant reacted after losing her BKFC fight to rival Rachael Ostovich, saying that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

VanZant lost a unanimous decision to Ostovich in their rematch that headlined this past weekend’s BKFC 19 card in Tampa, Florida. Although VanZant was the betting favorite heading into the fight, Ostovich surprised a lot of onlookers as she showed improved boxing as she was able to outstrike VanZant and take home the decision on the judges’ scorecards. The rivals are now 1-1 overall in their all-time series, with VanZant holding a previous win over Ostovich by submission in the UFC. With Ostovich now beating VanZant in their rematch in BKFC, it’s possible we could see a trilogy fight between them one day.

Taking to her social media in the days following her loss to Ostovich, VanZant reacted to the defeat, telling her fans and her haters that she will be back and stronger than ever.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Thank you to all my supporters and all my haters. I will rise. ❤️ — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) July 26, 2021

Since leaving the UFC last year and signing a lucrative free-agent contract with BKFC, VanZant is 0-2 in bare-knuckle boxing with decision losses to Ostovich and Britain Hart. Although VanZant has proven that she is extremely tough as she went the distance in both fights, she wasn’t able to muster much offense against either opponent, and at this point, it looks like BKFC might not have been the right career choice for VanZant, who had plenty of offers in MMA before deciding to try a new sport. It will be interesting to see what is next for VanZant in BKFC, or if she decides to get back into mixed martial arts instead.

