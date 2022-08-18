Kamaru Usman states he’d be willing to fight Jon Jones for right amount: “I’ll try my luck”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be willing to fight Jon Jones if the price was right.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to return this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 278. In the headliner, Usman will look to defend his welterweight strap against Leon Edwards. The bout is a rematch of their previous outing in December 2015, where the champion picked up the victory.

Looking past Saturday’s headliner, the welterweight has spoken about his aspirations to move up. Usman isn’t looking to move just up to middleweight, however. He’s instead looking for a move to 205-pounds and fights with Jan Blachowicz or Jiri Prochazka.

In the event that those fights don’t happen, Kamaru Usman would be willing to fight another fighter. During UFC 278 media day earlier this week, the welterweight discussed a matchup with Jon Jones.

The 35-year-old first shot down the possible fight, given ‘Bones’ size. Jones is famously cultivating mass for his heavyweight debut later this year. With that in mind, Usman isn’t looking to fight him anytime soon.

However, if the money was right, Kamaru Usman would be willing to fight the former light-heavyweight champion. Beyond talks of a possible fight, the welterweight also praised Jon Jones as one of the best fighters ever.

“Aye, we gotta chill with these scenarios now [LAUGHS]. Nah, Jon is Jon. He’s big as hell,” Usman said. “He’s big as hell, which is why he can easily make that transition to [heavyweight]. If the money’s right, I’ll try my luck.” (h/t MMANews)

“But Jon is great, Jon is a fantastic competitor, and definitely in that conversation as the best ever,” Usman concluded.

What do you think about Kamaru Usman fighting Jon Jones? Do you want to see that fight in the future? Sound off in the comment section below!