Jon Jones responds to “impatient” fans complaining that “he’s never going to fight again”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a message to fans who complain that he’s not active.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since his controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Jones first vacated his light-heavyweight strap due to a pay dispute with Dana White. The New Mexico native reportedly wanted to be paid as much as former boxing champion, Deontay Wilder.

It seems the issues between the two got figured out last year. The former light-heavyweight titleholder seemed intent on moving up in weight. For the past year, Jones has been vocal about his effort to cultivate mass for the heavyweight move.

To this point, the 35-year-old still hasn’t fought, despite declaring his move to heavyweight a while ago. However, it seems that we’re inching closer to seeing Jones compete again. The UFC reportedly wanted the former champion to fight Stipe Miocic this summer.

However, due to issues with the latter, the fight didn’t happen. Reports previously stated that the fight between the two is targeted for September. However, a meeting between Jones and Miocic is far from set in stone.

Due to Jon Jones not competing for some time, many fans have bashed him on social media. Now, the 35-year-old has hit back at those criticisms. Jones noted that he’s been ready to go, but Miocic has held the fight up.

Jon Jones also stated that a fight with Francis Ngannou may be on the table. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in January.

The biggest complaint I hear from fight fans these days are “dude is taking too long, he’s never going to fight” sounds like people are becoming impatient, it’s a great problem to have. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

Correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure in one of Dana‘s last interviews he stated “Jon’s ready to go, just waiting to see what happens between Stipe and Francis” Right now I’m focusing on controlling what I can, that’s packing on the pounds 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

For all those who said I looked a little slow in my last training video, I appreciate the added motivation. I’ll push harder, can’t wait for you all to see your boy in actual fight shape. Everything has its process — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

I’ve been hearing whispers about November but honestly I have no clue. Been hearing that Francis could possibly be back on the table though https://t.co/x3fufi3ppq — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

What do you think about Jon Jones’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!