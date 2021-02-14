Kamaru Usman sends message to Georges St-Pierre: “I’m watching you”

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in a fight with the division’s former champion, Georges St-Pierre.

Usman returned to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday night, defeating his former teammate Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO. With this victory, Usman is now on a 13-fight winning streak with wins over six of the UFC’s current top 10 welterweights.

While Usman expressed interest in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal next, it seems that he’s also interested in a fight with St-Pierre, who is widely considered the greatest welterweight in MMA history, and one of the best fighters ever regardless of weight class.

Speaking at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, Usman set his sights on St-Pierre, noting that, while the Canadian is currently retired, he seems to be training very seriously.

“Of course I would like [to fight] Georges,” Usman said. “I don’t want Georges because of money or anything like that. I’m a competitor. I want Georges because Georges left on top. Georges can still do it. I see him training. Georges, I’m watching you.”

Georges St-Pierre retired after a 2017 fight with Michael Bisping, which earned him the UFC middleweight title. Prior to that, he had not fought since 2013, when he entered into a prolonged retirement after defending the welterweight title with a decision win over Johny Hendricks. Other highlights of the Canadian legend’s resume include wins over Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Josh Koscheck (twice), Dan Hardy, Thiago Alves, BJ Penn (twice), Jon Fitch, Matt Serra, Matt Hughes, Sean Sherk, and Frank Trigg.

While St-Pierre has a truly incredible resume, Kamaru Usman is already drawing comparisons to the Canadian legend.

“He just broke [St-Pierre’s] record tonight,” White told reporters after UFC 258 (via MMA Junkie). “If you look at what he just did, he broke his record tonight for consecutive wins [in the welterweight division], and if this guy keeps rolling, if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever. Fact.

“Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight,” White added, placing Usman amongst the sport’s best fighters. “The question is, where will he go down in the history of the sport?”

Do you think Georges St-Pierre would mount a comeback to fight Kamaru Usman?