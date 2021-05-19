Kamaru Usman says we “know what would happen” in a Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says that we “know what would happen” in a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 262 this past Saturday night to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Of course, the former champion Nurmagomedov gave up his belt a few months ago which was the reason the vacant title was available in the first place. Now that Oliveira has won the belt in such impressive fashion, there have been some suggestions that Nurmagomedov could be interested in the fight. But if you ask Usman, although fans might want to watch this fight, he thinks he knows what would happen.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said that we “know what would happen” if Oliveira fought Nurmagomedov, so he doesn’t think “The Eagle” is interested in fighting “Do Bronx”

“I guess for fans maybe (it would be an interesting matchup). For the ones who truly know, (they) know what would happen in that fight. And yeah definitely, I think Khabib did watch the fight. Was he intrigued and thinking, ‘Hey I want to get back in there’? Probably not. He’s a man that’s happy. He’s happy with his life. He’s happy with the direction that it’s gone, and yeah, I think he’s retired,” Kamaru Usman said.

“More power to Charles Oliveira. I’m impressed by him and I’m a fan of what he’s been able to do in his career. But I just think there are levels to the game and I think Khabib is a different level.”

A fight between two of the best grapplers the UFC lightweight division has ever seen would certainly be a fun one for the fans, but as Usman said, Nurmagomedov is happy with being retired right now and a matchup between him and Oliveira seems like a pipe dream.

How do you think a Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight would play out?