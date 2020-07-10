Kamaru Usman is not taking Jorge Masvidal lightly: “He’s the best opponent that I have faced”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has claimed that he is not taking Jorge Masvidal lightly ahead of their UFC 251 main event on Saturday night.

Usman is set to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Masvidal on Fight Island this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with “Gamebred” taking the fight on just six days’ notice.

Plenty of fans have noted that “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been pretty laid back about the prospect of taking on the veteran, with some believing that he isn’t taking his new opponent seriously enough.

During the UFC 251 virtual media day, Usman was clear in stating that he won’t be underestimating Masvidal – especially after the year he had in 2019.

“He’s the best out of each and every one of (my past opponents),” Usman said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s the best. He’s the next guy in front of me. He’s the toughest guy in front of me, so I don’t take him lightly. I’m going out there with all my thoughts, the thought that he’s the best opponent that I have faced today, and I have to go out there and treat him accordingly.

“Can you sell (expletive) to the fans?” Usman said. “The fans know if you have someone that’s worthy as a challenger. The fact that Jorge had such an amazing year in 2019 puts him into that category to where he’s the next biggest challenge for me. I’m excited. I can’t wait. I think this is the fight that people wanted, and it’s the fight that people are getting.”

Usman’s original opponent for this weekend, Gilbert Burns, gave his own thoughts on how he thinks the fight will go down during a recent live chat on social media.

“I can’t wait for Saturday too,” Gilbert Burns said. “I hope it will be a good fight but I just think it’s gonna be super boring that you guys [are] gonna miss me. I think it’s gonna be a boring fight Saturday.”

“I think Usman [will win] but I just think it’s gonna be a boring fight,” Gilbert Burns continued. “I think it’s gonna be a very boring fight and you guys [are] gonna see what I can do with these guys. So, it is what it is. I’m good right now.”

Burns was taken off the card after his recent COVID-19 test came back positive.

Do you think Kamaru Usman will defeat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 this Saturday?