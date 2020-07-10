UFC 251 weigh-in results: title fights official, two fighters miss weight

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view—the first event on the much discussed Fight Island.

UFC 251 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and ferocious challenger Jorge Masvidal. Usman was originally expected to defend his title agains Gilbert Burns on Fight Island, but Masvidal was called to step in on six days’ notice when Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

In the UFC 251 co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his belt against the man he won it from, divisional great Max Holloway.

The card will also feature a fight for the bantamweight title left vacant by the retired Henry Cejudo, as Russian destroyer Petr Yan collides with Brazilian legend Jose Aldo.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from former champions, popular stars and rising contenders like Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, Paige VanZant, Amanda Ribas, Volkan Oezdemir, and Jiri Prochazka.

On Friday morning, the stars of the UFC 251 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their imminent battles. See the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie):

***Refresh for updates***

UFC 251 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view

Champ Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170) – for welterweight title

Champ Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for featherweight title

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135) – for vacant bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

UFC 251 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Roman Bogatov (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

UFC 251 Early Prelims | 6:00pm on ESPN+

Maxim Grishin (223) vs. Marcin Tybura (252)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Vanessa Melo (141)** vs. Karol Rosa (136)

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)