Kamaru Usman hints at potential fight with Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman appears interested in fighting Jorge Masvidal now that his bout with Gilbert Burns has been scrapped.

Yesterday evening news broke that Burns (19-3 MMA) had contracted the Coronavirus and was no longer able to compete against Usman (16-1 MMA) in next weekend’s UFC 251 event headliner as scheduled.

Shortly following the announcement, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter with the following post seemingly suggesting he was willing to fight Usman on short notice.

“Gamebred is an animal that has been bred to be game.”

Most recently, Kamaru Usman took to Twitter where he stated the following.

Might be time for the Pig to squeal 😏😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 4, 2020

“Might be time for the Pig to squeal.” – Usman wrote.

While many were left wondering who exactly ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was referring to, the welterweight champion has used the term “pig” to describe Jorge Masvidal in the past.

As noted by MMAJunkie’s Farah Hannoun, Kamaru Usman used the same reference for Masvidal in a previous post on Instagram (see that story here).

I believe Usman is talking about Jorge Masvidal. Used that reference in this IG post back in March. It’s towards the end of the video, when he speaks about potentially fighting him with no crowd. https://t.co/tWNkvZ9XJE https://t.co/1TLGOFaruX — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) July 4, 2020

“I believe Usman is talking about Jorge Masvidal. Used that reference in this IG post back in March. It’s towards the end of the video, when he speaks about potentially fighting him with no crowd.”

Masvidal was originally targeted to be the next man to challenge Kamaru Usman following his TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. That win extended Jorge’s current streak to three in a row, this after scoring sensational knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Unfortunately negotiations between ‘Gamebred’ and the UFC for the Usman bout went sour and the promotion wound up turning to streaking contender Gilbert Burns to fill the void.

However, with ‘Durinho‘ now unavailable, the timing seems perfect for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal to settle their differences.

With that being said, a potential fight between Usman and Masvidal has very little chance of taking place at UFC 251 next weekend. The UFC has already announced Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 2 as the new event headliner.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020