Kamaru Usman explains why fighting Jorge Masvidal in a arena with no fans is so desirable

Kamaru Usman has a motive for fighting Jorge Masvidal in a closed arena at UFC 249, and that is to make him “squeal like a pig.”

According to UFC president Dana White, UFC 249 on April 18 will take place despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to fight Tony Ferguson in the main event, but due to travel restrictions, Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in Russia and will likely not fight.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are ready to jump in on short notice and replace the lightweights in a welterweight headliner fight. Both men have claimed to have accepted the fight, but have disputed the fact that the fight will take place on April 18.

On Tuesday afternoon, the welterweight champion updated fans on Twitter about his need to destroy the hype train that is “BMF” winner Jorge Masvidal.

“The real reason I wanted the fight is because, guys, this guy is so much hype, he understands, he knows he can’t hold a candle to who I am, to what I can do,” Usman said (transcript via MMA junkie).

“He knows that. This guy is all hype. He relies on the hype. He relies on all the casual fans to jump on the bandwagon; that’s what he’s relying on. But I knew that fight would not have people in the stands; it would be empty. So old school wrestling style, like I be doing way back in high school, just us in the gym, we don’t need the crowd, we don’t need anybody.

“You know why, guys? Because I want you guys to hear what I’m about to say to him in there. I want you guys to hear every blow. I want you guys to hear, once I take him down, every punch, every elbow, every ground-and-pound strike I throw. I want you guys to hear him squeal like the pig that he is.

In fact, Usman believes fighting from a closed arena with no fans to cheer Masvidal on will only make his victory taste sweeter.

“I’m not even sure he’s Cuban, guys. He could be Puerto Rican or Dominican, something, and they’re not even claiming him. Not even Mexico is claiming him. Y’all see him wearing a Mexican color one day; the next day he’s wearing this, he’s wearing that. Nobody is claiming this guy, but I wanted you guys to hear him squeal like a pig, like the little b*tch that he is. I wanted you guys to hear the weird sounds he’s going to make once I elbow him and I’m slicing up his face and dropping hammers on his face. I wanted you guys to hear all that. Nobody in the stands, no fans to cheer him on so he feels like he’s somebody, nobody, just me and him, that’s how I like to break guys.”

With all that being said, it remains uncertain if UFC 249 will take place, whether Usman vs Masvidal will join the card or if Tony Ferguson will face a new opponent. With no official fight card or location, MMA fans can only hope we see some fight action in the coming months.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.