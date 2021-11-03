Vicente Luque to serve as backup fighter for UFC 268 main event, Leon Edwards declined the role first

Vicente Luque is in New York City and will weigh in to be the backup fighter for UFC 268.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Luque will be the backup fighter for the welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in Madison Square Garden.

It is smart to have a backup fighter as the welterweight title fight is the marquee fight on the card. However, both Usman and Covington have been professional and have never missed weight, so it seems unlikely Luque will be needed.

Okamoto also revealed Leon Edwards was offered the backup role first but declined. Instead, he decided to stay home in England to prepare for his UFC 269 fight against Jorge Masvidal.

If Luque is not needed at UFC 268, the Brazilian sees Usman beating Covington again.

“I’m going with Kamaru for the win. He’s looking great. He is definitely one of the greatest champions in the welterweight division. He’s evolving every single fight. It’s crazy how his boxing has improved in his last two fights especially in the (fight) with (Jorge) Masvidal. Knocking Masvidal out. Like that is not for anyone to do especially for someone that wasn’t a striker originally,” Luque said of Usman vs. Covington to John Hyon Ko of The AllStar. “I see him winning this (Covington) fight. I think he’s gonna go out there and fight smart in the striking. I think he will get another knockout. I would say between the second or third round. If it’s a different fight maybe it’s going to be a little more difficult for Kamaru but he’s still gonna get the win. And maybe a knockout in the fourth or fifth but I don’t know, I don’t see the fight going all the way.”

Vicente Luque is coming off a submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. It was his fourth win in a row as he also beat Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, and Niko Price during his win.

