Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski: “Pound for pound wafflers”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be impressed by Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski following their UFC 284 title fight.

Makhachev put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against featherweight titleholder Volkanovski. This was by far the toughest fight Makhachev has had, barring his one career loss. The bout went the distance and Makhachev was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

After the five-round war, which has been highly praised by fans and experts, McGregor hopped on Twitter and posted a now-deleted tweet bashing the two champions.

“Pound for pound wafflers,” McGregor said.

McGregor had made it clear before the champion vs. champion fight that he didn’t think the pay-per-view would sell well. He claimed Makhachev and Volkanovski had his two “old belts” and the fight would only draw 10 buys. He also called both men “little ticks.”

McGregor and Islam Makhachev have gone back and forth over the years due to the personal feud between the “Notorious” one and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team. Last year, Makhachev expressed his belief that McGregor will never become a UFC champion again because he’s more interested in drinking alcohol than fighting.

“I think this is fake, for the fans that make some interesting, but I think this fake. It’s gonna be hard for him to make 155 because he drunk all days, and lot of people are gonna smash him in this situation,” Makhachev said to ESPN. “He just gonna fight vs. Nate Diaz or some old people for make some money, and that’s it. He’s never gonna be champion. He’s never gonna be compete this level.”

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to be opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.” They will collide inside the Octagon at some point in 2023. An official date for the fight hasn’t been revealed.