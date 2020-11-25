Justin Gaethje would “smash” Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson claims manager

Ali Abdelaziz is confident his client, Justin Gaethje would smash Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson.

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his win over Gaethje at UFC 254 many wondered who would fight for the vacant belt. Many figured it would be McGregor and Poirier. But, Dana White has made it clear he believes Nurmagomedov will return. But, if he doesn’t, Abdelaziz believes Gaethje is no doubt the best lightweight on the roster.

@Justin_Gaethje will smash 2/3/4 easy he is Number 1 never mind he killed number three 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 24, 2020

“@Justin_Gaethje will smash 2/3/4 easy he is Number 1 never mind he killed number three,” Abdelaziz tweeted.

Justin Gaethje, of course, did already beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to win the interim lightweight title and get the crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was a dominant performance from “The Highlight” as he scored the fifth-round TKO win and handed Ferguson his first loss in nearly eight years.

Although Abdelaziz believes Gaethje would smash McGregor and Poirier, he did already lose to Poirier by TKO back in 2018. It was his second pro loss and his second in a row following his TKO loss to Eddie Alvarez in Alvarez’s second fight since he lost his title to McGregor. However, there is no question Gaethje has improved a ton since those losses and is one of the best lightweights in the world.

As mentioned, Gaethje is coming off the submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. Before that, he picked up the TKO win over Tony Ferguson and has first-round knockouts over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Currently, Gaethje does not have a fight booked but made it clear after his loss he wants to return soon. Perhaps he welcomes Michael Chandler to the UFC or fights the winner of McGregor-Poirier. If that is the case, Abdelaziz is confident The Highlight would get his hand raised.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Justin Gaethje would “smash” Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson?