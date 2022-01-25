The UFC books two new matchups for April, including the return of fan favorite Chris Barnett

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has booked two new fights for April, including the return of Chris Barnett.

The UFC is gearing up for yet another year full of mouth-watering fights from pay-per-views to fight nights and beyond. While it may seem like we’ve only really just allowed the dust to settle on 2021, we’ve already had the first PPV event of 2022 after UFC 270 went down in Anaheim this past weekend.

Now, many are looking forward to the rest of the Q1 schedule – with the UFC opting to go even further than that by planning fights for April and May.

As reported by Marcel Dorff and Igor Melotto, fans can begin to get excited about two fun match-ups at different ends of the weight class spectrum.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Fan favorite Chris Barnett makes his third walk to the Octagon. He takes on UFC newcomer Martin Buday in the Heavyweight division on April 16th. https://t.co/pDjvKSl45T — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 21, 2022

Exclusivo: Irmão de Deiveson, Francisco Figueiredo acertou sua volta ao UFC para 30 de abril, quando enfrentará o também brasileiro Daniel da Silva, o "Miojo". pic.twitter.com/2mZUffRERf — Igor Melotto (@MMAmelotto) January 21, 2022

Barnett made headlines in his last outing by knocking Gian Villante out with a truly extraordinary spinning wheel kick, reminding the masses that anything can happen at the elite level in mixed martial arts.

In his next outing he’ll attempt to build on that momentum by colliding with Martin Buday, who will be making his UFC debut on the April 16 card.

Two weeks later, we’ll see Francisco Figueiredo – the brother of Deiveson – take on Daniel da Silva. Given that the more recognsiable of the two siblings is now the UFC flyweight champion once again, Francisco will be eager to prove what he can do to the MMA fandom.

As the weeks continue to roll on, we can expect to see these two cards fill up even more so than they already have.

Are you excited to see Chris Barnett get back into the Octagon? Which of these two fights do you consider to be the most intriguing? Let us know your thoughts on the Q1 and early Q2 schedule for the UFC down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!