Justin Gaethje absolutely roasts Conor McGregor for taking a shot at the BMF Title fight

Justin Gaethje roasted Conor McGregor tonight on Twitter, this after the Irishman had taken a shot at UFC 244’s highly anticipated BMF Title fight.

One of McGregor’s most heated rivals, Nate Diaz, will square off with Jorge Masvidal in tomorrow night’s headliner at Madison Square Garden for the promotions new ‘BMF’ strap.

Shortly after Diaz and Masvidal squared off at the ceremonial UFC 244 weigh-ins, Conor McGregor took to social media where he criticized the event headliners for a “sad” display.

“I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. Its like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook. Now get out that f*cking cheque book and donate to my charity and the real bad mans back!”

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor, has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Despite being called out on numerous occasions by surging lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, ‘Mystic Mac’ is now being linked to a fight with Donald Cerrone at January’s UFC 246 event on January 18.

When ‘The Highlight’ came across McGregor’s recent BMF insult, he responded by roasting the Irishman with the following message.

The real bad man that’s trying to fight a man coming off a loss. You’re fucken pathetic. How long you think this shit is going to work for you? — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) November 2, 2019

Conor McGregor has yet to respond to Justin Gaethje’s recent comment, but one can only assume a rebuttal is coming.

Gaethje has scored back-to-back first round knockout victories over Edson Barboza and the aforementioned Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his most recent Octagon appearances.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019