Kamaru Usman discusses Ben Askren’s recent loss to Demian Maia

It is no secret that current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former Bellator champion Ben Askren do not like each other.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Funky’ have traded shots on social media numerous times in the past, but have yet to collide inside of the Octagon.

Despite their rivalry, Kamaru Usman says he took no satisfaction in watching Demian Maia score a submission victory over Ben Askren at last weekend’s UFC Singapore event.

“No absolutely not,” Usman said when asked by TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter if he took any joy in Askren’s recent setbacks. “I don’t take any joy in watching anybody lose because I understand what it is to lose. And as a, not just as a competitor, but as a mixed martial artist, you understand that we go through the highs of highs and the lows of lows. And for me it’s all good vibes all around you know. People might say certain things to me when I meet them, and I want them to address those things. If you have an issue with me I just want you to address it, but I don’t take any joy in watching someone lose. You know at the end of the day psychologically that does something to him.”

Kamaru Usman discusses whether he has gotten any joy from seeing Ben Askren lose two in a row in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman will put his UFC welterweight title on the line against former interim champion Colby Covington in the headliner of next month’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas.

Usman captured the promotions coveted welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision earlier this year at UFC 235.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019