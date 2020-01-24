Junior dos Santos says he hates Curtis Blaydes’ ‘boring game’ and excited to knock him out

Junior dos Santos is not a fan of Curtis Blaydes’ wrestling centric style to say the least.

In the main event of UFC Raleigh, the two will square off with JDS looking to get back into the win column. Blaydes, meanwhile, is looking to extend his winning streak.

For dos Santos, he is not a fan of Blaydes and his ‘boring’ style but that makes him excited to knock him out.

“This is what I love to do,” Junior dos Santos said to UFC.com. “I feel great when I have a fight. So that’s why I accepted to fight Curtis Blaydes now. Soon after all the surgeries I had on my leg because when I don’t have a challenge in my life. I feel bad and things don’t happen in a good way in my life. So I want to have a challenge.

“When they offered me, Curtis Blaydes, I didn’t realize he was third in the rankings. I didn’t even think that he hasn’t lost to anyone besides Francis Ngannou.

“I know he’s a tough fighter and he has a very boring game. The kind of game that I hate. But, it makes the challenge even more exciting for me,” Junior dos Santos added. “It makes me more excited to go out there and knock him out or even submit him. Maybe it’s a good opportunity for me to go there and use my jiu-jitsu.”

Junior dos Santos is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night and work his way up back to a title shot. He knows he was it takes to become the UFC heavyweight champion again and it all starts on Saturday if he does indeed knock out Curtis Blaydes.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/23/2020.