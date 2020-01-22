UFC Raleigh | Pro fighters make their picks for Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

In the main event of UFC Raleigh, Curtis Blaydes will look to extend his winning streak to three when he battles the former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos. Heading into the fight, Blaydes is a -250 favorite while dos Santos is a +195 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believes Blaydes’ wrestling will be the difference-maker and that he will get his hand raised.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos:

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: Man, I’m trying to think if Curtis Blaydes will be able to take dos Santos down. JDS hands are no joke but I’ll probably go with Blaydes.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: Blaydes will win. I saw Blaydes at my after party after the fight with [Anthony] Pettis and I told him he will be a UFC champion. He is a big, young athletic and a heavyweight that can wrestle, the sky is the limit. I think he will put JDS on his back and get a TKO win.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Junior dos Santos. Junior has good hands, real sharp boxing and I think he will get it done.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Those big boys are going to throw down. But, I have to go with dos Santos, Blaydes is good but I think the experience favors JDS.

Maurice Greene, UFC heavyweight: Curtis is my guy, I got Curtis all day every day. He is better everywhere and will get the job done.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Curtis Blaydes will get it done. He’s a good up and comer, fought some of the best. Junior dos Santos is the former champion, but it is Curtis Blaydes’ time and he will go in there get JDS down and get it done.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I think Blaydes gets it done. I’m a big Curtis Blaydes fan and I think his wrestling will be the difference here.

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Alexander Volkanovski, Michael Chiesa, Maurice Greene, Dan Ige, Tim Elliott

Fighters picking Junior dos Santos: Diego Ferreira, Gilbert Burns

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.