Junior dos Santos issues classy statement after UFC 252 loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has issued a classy statement after being knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the UFC 252 main card.

Dos Santos made his statement, which thanked his fans and addressed his second-round stoppage loss at the hands of Rozenstruik, on Instagram.

“Hey you all, I’m still sitting here at my hotel room and thinking about the fight, of course” dos Santos said in a video posted to Instagram early on Sunday morning. “I would just like to thank all of you guys for your support, for your messages, for positive energy that you guys are always sending to me. It’s a very important part of the game, and I’m very happy to count with you guys, with your support. Thank you.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we were expecting, but I was feeling great. I was feeling ready to win. But fighting is like those surprise boxes, sometimes you get a negatively surprised by something. That’s what happened to me in the fight. I got caught, and my opponent tried to finish the fight.

“Now it’s time to wait for the dust to settle, and then think about the next step,” dos Santos concluded. “Thank you.”

With his loss to Rozenstruik, who he shares a training space with at American Top Team, Junior dos Santos is now on a three-fight losing streak, having also recently been stopped by Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Those losses were preceded by a trio of wins over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov.

His foil, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, on the other hand, is now back in the win column after a 20-second knockout loss at the hands of Ngannou in May.

