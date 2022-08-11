Josh Thomson shares prediction for Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 280: “I think he’s gonna get submitted”

Josh Thomson has shared his prediction for the Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 280.

It will be on October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates that Makhachev (22-1 MMA) will meet Oliveira (33-8 MMA) in the lightweight main event.

Islam Makhachev, 30, is on a 10 fight winning streak, his latest success was against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

Oliveira, 32, boasts an impressive 11 wins in a row, with his most recent win coming against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. However, ‘do Bronx’ was stripped of his lightweight title for failing to make weight prior to his battle with Gaethje. Oliveira has now been reinserted into the title picture and is looking to reclaim the belt.

Josh Thomson, 44, who retired from MMA in 2020 and now is a podcaster, commentator, and analyst, made a bold prediction for who will be the victor at UFC 280.

While speaking with John McCarthy on ‘Weighing in Xtra’, Thompson had this to say about the upcoming match-up (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Islam Makhachev versus Charles Oliveira, that’s the fight that I’m most excited to see. He’s (Islam) my boy and I think Charles, I think he’s gonna get submitted. I think that Islam is gonna get the takedown, he’s gonna dominate the top position. He’s gonna work slowly and methodically with heavy pressure on the top, and he’s gonna end up getting either the kimura, some sort of D’arce, some sort of choke, he’s gonna end up on top. The strength of Islam is gonna be the big factor in this and the control on the top position, that’s the way I look at it.”

Do you agree with Josh Thomson’s prediction?

Will you be watching Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira this October?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!