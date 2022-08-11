Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Charles Oliveira suggests Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals: “I simply think he’s starting to feel the pressure of the fight”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is reacting after Charles Oliveira suggested Islam Makhachev and his team are ‘arrogant’ individuals.

In a recent interview, Oliveira sent a message of warning to Islam Makhachev and his team, which includes Nurmagomedov, not to be too arrogant heading into UFC 280.

Speaking with ‘Sportskeeda‘, Oliveira said:

“There’s one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you… They’re being arrogant, and that’s what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters… will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me.”

Continuing ‘do Bronx’ stated:

“I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion… You’re talking a lot of shit…Like I’ve always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don’t cry about it later. That’s all I have to say.”

Those comments did not go unnoticed by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who responded at a recent Eagle FC event:

“I think it’s silly to think we’re (Islam Makhachev and team) underestimating this fight. If we say we want to finish the fight early, I don’t see any arrogance in that… So what is not arrogant from his side? That he wants to beat Islam Makhachev?… I don’t see any kind of arrogance here. I simply think he’s starting to feel the pressure of the fight.”

It will indeed by Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1) in the lightweight main event on Saturday, October 22nd at UFC 280, taking place in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The bout is set to crown the new 155 lb champion.

Oliveira, 32, boasts 11 wins in a row, the latest coming against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) this past May at UFC 274.

Makhachev, 30, has a record 10 wins in a row, the most recent was against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Charles Oliveira is beginning to feel the pressure of meeting up with Islam Makhachev in the Octagon this October? Who is your pick to come out the victor?

PENN Nation!