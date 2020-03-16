Josh Thomson believes Cris Cyborg would ‘dismantle’ Amanda Nunes in a rematch

Bellator MMA analyst Josh Thomson has revealed that he believes Cris Cyborg would convincingly defeat Amanda Nunes in a rematch between the two.

Back at UFC 232, in one of the most highly anticipated women’s MMA fights of all time, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg to capture the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship and become a two-division world champion.

The shocking result had many wondering whether or not the outcome would be different if Cyborg hadn’t been quite so careless, with the aforementioned Thomson letting the world know that he believes she would indeed get her hand raised in a rematch.

Josh Thomson: "I don't understand how people can say after one loss that you are not the GOAT of women's MMA. Cris Cyborg is hands down the best women's MMA fighter I've ever seen." — Bellator MMA News (@BellatorMMANews) March 16, 2020

Josh Thomson: "If they fought again, I think Cris just dismantles Amanda." — Bellator MMA News (@BellatorMMANews) March 16, 2020

The quotes are believed to stem from Thomson’s ‘Weighing In’ podcast with John McCarthy, but the Bellator MMA News Twitter account did not identify the source.

I don’t understand how people can say after one loss that you are not the GOAT of women’s MMA. Cris Cyborg is hands down the best women’s MMA fighter I’ve ever seen.”

“If they fought again, I think Cris just dismantles Amanda.”

As we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t seem likely that a rematch is possible with both women competing in different promotions — UFC and Bellator. For a while it seemed as if UFC may be interested in getting it done, but after issues between the promotion and Cyborg, it quickly became clear that she’d be leaving the company.

There’s a lot to be said for Thomson’s honesty in his comments, although some fans feel as if he’s simply choosing to favor Cyborg over Nunes as she is the one currently fighting in Bellator.

The argument regarding who is the true greatest of all time seems to be between Nunes and Cyborg, and if you’re going based off of results, the overwhelming nature of Amanda’s triumph over Cyborg seems to suggest that she has the edge over her.

Will we see them run it back? Only time will tell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.