Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw bantamweight “clash of former champions would be monumental,” says coach

A potential Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw bantamweight “clash of former champions would be monumental,” says Aldo’s coach, Andre Pederneiras.

Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 265, while Dillashaw is coming off of a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen last month. As soon as Aldo defeated Munhoz, the one name that he had in mind was Dillashaw. Both Aldo and Dillashaw are former UFC champions and, with both men ranked in the top-five of the UFC bantamweight division in 2021, this could be a potential No. 1 contender matchup.

Aldo is still holding out hope that Dillashaw will accept his challenge, and the Brazilian hopes he gets the chance to face his rival by December. But while Aldo is hoping Dillashaw takes the fight, as far as Aldo’s coach Pederneiras goes, that likely won’t be the case. Speaking to Sherdog.com, Aldo’s coach explained why he understands Dillashaw’s camp will likely decline the fight, even though he is still holding out hope the matchup happens.

“I would love for T.J. to say yes, but if I were his manager, right after he beat the No. 2 of the division, I would pressure the UFC to give him an immediate title shot and avoid a tough opponent like Aldo. But I hope I’m wrong and T.J. accepts the call to face him by December as Aldo suggested. I have no doubt that this clash of former champions would be monumental,” Pederneiras said.

Aldo vs. Dillashaw would be a phenomenal fight, but Dillashaw likely will want to face the winner of UFC 267’s Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch instead. However, if the UFC tells Dillashaw that he has to fight Aldo to get the title shot, then it’s possible we can see it.

Do you want to see the UFC book Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw?