Kamaru Usman more interested in fighting Vicente Luque than Leon Edwards, according to manager

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is more interested in fighting Vicente Luque than Leon Edwards, according to manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Luque submitted Michael Chiesa with a first-round D’Arce choke to improve his win streak to five straight fights and make it into the top-five rankings at 170lbs. Unlike many of the other top contenders in the weight class, Luque has not yet fought Usman, which automatically makes him an intriguing option for the champ for an upcoming title defense. Usman has his hands full at the moment with Colby Covington, who he fights in a rematch at UFC 268, but according to Abdelaziz, the champ is already looking at Luque as a rival.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan, Abdelaziz explained why Usman is more interested in fighting Luque, and what Edwards has to do in order to change that feeling.

Is Luque now ahead of Edwards for a title shot? Asked @AliAbdelaziz00 what he and @USMAN84kg think. “Kamaru is done fighting people for free. We’re not interested in Leon unless he fights someone like Masvidal at MSG. If not, guys like Luque who fight the best will pass him up.” — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) August 11, 2021

Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) added that Luque’s ability to finish fights make him the more attractive option for a fan-friendly contest at the moment, but that if Edwards would book a big matchup like the Masvidal grudge match, perhaps that would steer sentiment back his way. https://t.co/X6WNbD29sn — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) August 11, 2021

It’s worth noting that Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA represents both Luque and Usman, so the manager has a clear interest in this particular matchup if it happens. At this point, it appears as though Edwards does have the upper hand over Luque since he has a head-to-head win over him, but if Usman want Luque to fight for the belt, maybe it will happen.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight Vicente Luque next or Leon Edwards?