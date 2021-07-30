Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz promoted to co-main event of UFC 265

An exciting bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz has been promoted to the new co-main event spot at UFC 265.

Aldo and Munhoz were previously scheduled to meet in a main card battle, but now that UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena had to be pulled from the card, this intriguing matchup between elite bantamweights has been promoted to the co-main event of UFC 265. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter was the first to reveal the news.

Per the UFC, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz will be the new co-main event for UFC 265, replacing Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, which has been postponed.

While the UFC has been open to booking five-round fights for non-main events in 2021 — Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards and Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler are two such examples — according to the scribe, the Aldo vs. Munhoz fight will stay left at three rounds. Neither fighter was preparing for a five-round fight, so it makes sense it stayed as a three-rounder.

Fight will be scheduled for three rounds for those asking.

Aldo is the No. 5 ranked bantamweight in the UFC right now. The former UFC featherweight champion is coming off of a decision win over Marlon Vera in his last fight to bounce back from a three-fight losing skid to Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes, and Alexander Volkanovski. At age 34, Aldo is no longer in the prime of his career, but he is certainly still a capable talent as he showed against Vera. as for Munhoz, he is no spring chicken either at age 35, but the No. 9 ranked bantamweight continues to impress after beating Jimmie Rivera in his last fight. In fact, Munhoz has won “Fight of the Night” in three of his last four fights overall.

