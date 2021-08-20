Conor McGregor provides latest update on broken leg, says he’s “well ahead of schedule” in recovery

UFC superstar Conor McGregor provided the latest update on his broken leg, saying that he’s “well ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

McGregor, of course, shattered his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July. Not long after he broke his leg in the fight, McGregor had surgery on it. On Thursday, the Irishman took to his Instagram live to give fans an update as soon as he left the doctor’s office. Here’s what McGregor told his fans about what the doctors told him.

“Scan went well. Scan went very well. To be back on the bike, I’m back on the bike before he said I was going to be able to bear weight. I’m rocking (and) well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going. It was good news. Good news at the doc’s,” McGregor said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

In addition to telling fans what the doctors told him, McGregor also answered a number of questions for them, including letting his fans in on how he is feeling a month after UFC 264.

“I think this bone is back together, to be honest. The ankle is feeling great. I’ve got me flip-flops on, I have. I’m out of the boot. I’ve got the flip-flops on, so that’s a good sign. I’m still jacked as well, bro. It ain’t over. We’re only warming up. Still fresh. Still untouched. You still can’t get me,” McGregor said.

It will be interesting to see how long Conor McGregor is out of the Octagon. The early indications were that he could be out for over a year, but it appears as though McGregor is healing up faster than expected. Still, even though he is healing up fast, you can expect the UFC to make sure that its top fighter is 100 percent healthy before he fights again.