Jose Aldo discusses ‘taking necessary precautions’ while ‘continuing to train hard’

The coronavirus pandemic has forced much of the world to a standstill, but for the moment, Jose Aldo still has a fight on May 9 to prepare for.

While a trio of UFC events have now been canceled, UFC 250, which is topped by a bantamweight title fight between Aldo and champ Henry Cejudo, is still expected to go down as planned.

As a result, Aldo is continuing to train, but doing so with extra precautions. Aldo opened up on his training situation in a recent post to Instagram.

“Good Morning,” Aldo began. “We continue to train hard and keep track of everything that started to happen in our country. May you continue taking proper care and pay attention to all precautions regarding your health and hygiene.

“For people in our sport, after all we have direct contact with each other, we will act responsibly and take all necessary precautions with the hygiene of training equipment, hands and prevent in the best possible way.”

Jose Aldo last fought at UFC 245 in December, when he lost a narrow decision to Marlon Moraes. Despite losing this fight, his accolades as a former UFC featherweight champ and undeniable MMA legend earned him a fight with Cejudo.

Time will tell if the fight actually happens as planned.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/17/2020.