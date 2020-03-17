Marlon Moraes praises Henry Cejudo for making ‘smart’ decision in fighting Jose Aldo next

Marlon Moraes has praised UFC champion Henry Cejudo for making the “smart” decision by choosing to fight Jose Aldo in his next fight.

Moraes is coming off the back of a narrow victory over Aldo back at UFC 245 that served as the debut of the MMA legend at bantamweight. Many fans and pundits alike were of the belief that Aldo was the man who should’ve had his hand raised that night, but in the end, “Magic” got the nod.

During a recent appearance at a Dominance MMA media day, Moraes had the following to say on Henry Cejudo’s decision to defend his Bantamweight Championship against Aldo at UFC 250.

“I think it’s a smart decision,” Moraes said (via MMA Junkie). “Henry, it’s his position, he’s the champion, he won two belts, he gave up the flyweight division, and he pick a good fight. Good opponent for him. Aldo’s a legend, and we’ll see what happens, but I think he was smart. He took a good fight for him.”

As many fans are well aware, Moraes has already gone toe to toe with Cejudo when they fought for the vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 in June, 2019. Despite winning the early exchanges of the fight, Moraes was beaten via TKO at the end of the third round in what many considered to be quite a surprising result.

While it seems likely that the two men will square off again one day, Moraes himself will know that he didn’t do all too much to convince the UFC brass that he should get another shot right now during the win over Aldo.

Of course, it’s also worth discussing the fact that Cejudo vs Aldo for the title may well not even happen at UFC 250, scheduled for May 9, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/17/2020.