Jorge Masvidal weighs in on potential Canelo Alvarez matchup: “My chances are limited but I’d be a dog”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal was part of the Spanish-language broadcast team for last weekend’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim boxing match.

Speaking to IFL TV after Canelo decimated Yildirim, Masvidal heaped praise on the boxer, expressing his belief that the Mexican has few viable challenges left.

“I love to see the disparity, the great vast difference between the number one and everybody else,” Masvidal said (via MMA Mania). “Truly, Canelo is the pound-for-pound guy right now. Offense is looking insane. The defense looks great. And the way he’s getting his timing and distance? Ridiculous. I knew it was going to be a blowout, but I didn’t think it was going to be like that.

“After round one he was just pot shotting him to death,” Masvidal continued. “It was just interesting to see what he can do to a number one contender so easily. Brings up the question: who can challenge this dude at 165 pounds? Because I truly feel it’s his weight right here. I don’t see nobody at 165.”

Masvidal was then asked how he’d perform in a potential boxing match with Canelo. While he conceded he’d be fighting an uphill battle, he emphasized that he can never be counted out in any matchup.

“Definitely a dream,” Masvidal said when asked about a fight with Canelo. “My first love is boxing and I still love it to this day. If a champion in MMA can come over and challenge a champion in boxing? For me, it’s more than a dream, it’s a fulfillment. I first fell in love with boxing before UFC, started boxing before I even saw the UFC, so it’d be just full circle amazingness.

“He’s one hell of a boxer, my brother,” Masvidal. “[My] chances are limited, but I’m a dog in every fight I’m in.”

While Masvidal would love to fight Canelo down the road, the expectation is that he will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight strap in September.

