Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star Paige VanZant says she has fight news coming soon.

VanZant entered the combat sports limelight as a member of the UFC roster, quickly becoming one of the promotion’s biggest stars. In mid-2020, however, she parted ways with the mixed martial arts promotion and signed with BKFC.

VanZant made her BKFC debut in early February, coming up short via decision in an entertaining fight with Britain Hart. While she didn’t get the result she wanted in her bare knuckle debut, she’s made it clear that’s she’s not deterred and is still committed to the sport.

From the sounds of it, she’ll also be back in the BKFC ring quite soon.

Speaking on Instagram on Monday, VanZant revealed that she has fight news in the pipeline.

“Watch me,” VanZant wrote. “I will go to my own sun. And if I am burned by the fire, I will fly on scorched wings. Fight news coming.”

This comment from VanZant is in keeping with a recent mark from BKFC President David Feldman, who claimed he has a matchup in the works for the former UFC star in mid to late summer.

“I can confidently say Paige VanZant absolutely will be back with us here in early to mid-summer,” Feldman told MMA Fighting. “100 percent. We are 100 percent in the Paige VanZant business. We like being in that business. She delivered for us on every aspect we needed and finished the fight strong so that was very important for us. Had she started the fight fast and not finished strong and went a whole different direction, it could be a different conversation but she finished strong and showed the heart she had and that she could adapt to this sport and she did. We’re happy of the performance.

“Pretty sure we have the opponent,” Feldman added. “We’re just dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on this one. It’s another well-known name and I think the public is really going to get behind this one. I think it’s going to be a really competitive fight.”

Who do you want to see Paige VanZant fight next?