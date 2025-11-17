Jorge Masvidal wanted to fight Dillon Danis moments before UFC 322 crowd brawl

Jorge Masvidal had plans to confront Dillon Danis before a wild crowd brawl at UFC 322 ensued.

Masvidal was inside Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch Islam Makhachev turn in a dominant performance to take the UFC Welterweight Championship from Jack Della Maddalena. Prior to that, “Gamebred” found himself in a war of words with Danis through DMs on social media.

Danis was in attendance for UFC 322, but he was thrown out of the building after seemingly instigating a brawl with the likes of Magomed “Chanco” Zaynukov. Masvidal recently addressed Dana White banning Danis from all future UFC events in a new video on “Deathrow MMA.”

“Peace out, [expletive],” Masvidal said.

Masvidal also recalled nearly coming to blows with Danis before hearing about the brawl.

“He did get his ass beat by the Muslim brotherhood,” Masvidal said. “They stole it from me because I was literally on my way to whooping this [expletive] ass. He was sending me a couple of message and I was like, ‘Alright cool. You keep sending me messages, brother. We’re going to have to see each other.’

“As I start walking towards my seat in the VIP room, I run into Chanco. I’m like, ‘What’s up, man?’ The police was all over him. I go, ‘What happened, brother?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, just chilling bro. All good.’ I see his hands are bloody and I’m like, ‘Nah, something happened. What happened with you, man? Look at your hand.’ He goes, ‘No, no, all good, bro. Little problem. I took care of it.'”

The inaugural BMF Champion also said that UFC officials ran towards him thinking that he had something to do with the fracas. “Gamebred” said that two UFC security guards who were with him vouched that he had nothing to do with the crowd fight, although that may have been a different story on another day.