Jack Della Maddalena’s coach says UFC 322 loss ‘hurts like hell’ in first post-fight remarks

Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena’s head coach issued his first remarks after a rough night at UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena’s first UFC welterweight title defense resulted in the first defeat of his promotional career last Saturday at UFC 322. After five rounds, Maddalena was dominated on the judges’ scorecards as Islam Makhachev walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Maddalena looked perplexed and visibly defeated in the cage against Makhachev. He looked dispondent as his coaches attempted to build his confidence in between rounds, but Maddalena didn’t respond with threatening moments in the later rounds.

As of this writing, Maddalena hasn’t posted anything on social media since UFC 322. But Maddalena’s team has issued its first comments on what went wrong against Makhachev.

Jack Della Maddalena’s team breaks silence after UFC 322 performance

In an Instagram post, head coach Ben Vickers released a statement on Maddalena’s UFC 322 performance.

“I am more proud of Jack and the team today than ever before,” Vickers said of Maddalena. “True, we didn’t get the marbles but we dared to dream and took our shot. It hurts. It hurts like hell but we aren’t defined by this sport it’s just what we love to do.

“We have felt all the support and love over the last couple weeks and decades and it means the world. I love Jack and the Team and I love Scrappy MMA and our community. I’ll see you all on the mats as soon as I’m back in glorious P Town. And rest assured, this is the beginning not the end!”

Maddalena’s loss at UFC 322 came after a title win earlier this year against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. He was on an 18-fight winning streak, including recent UFC victories against the likes of Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.

Maddalena will likely have to win multiple fights before earning another welterweight title shot amidst a log-jammed division. In the meantime, he’ll look to bounce back in his next fight next year.