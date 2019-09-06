Tony Ferguson sends message to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will collide with interim champion Dustin Poirier in an anticipated title unification bout. The winner of this fight can look forward to the unenviable task of defending the title against streaking contender Tony Ferguson.

As the next man in line for the UFC 242 main event winner, Ferguson will of course be watching this fight closely.

In fact, the long-time contender recently took to Twitter to send a pre-fight message to both Poirier and Nurmagomedov.

See His Signature, Emoji-Laden, Over-Capitalized Tweet Down Below:

Best Of Fight To @DustinPoirier & @TeamKhabib Competing This Weekend #ufc242 Cheers Fellas, Enjoy the Battle & Save Some For Me. I Expect A Double Knockout As Usual, Don’t Dissapoint. One Of You Is Next 💪🕶 The Time Is Coming To Feel The Real CHAMP SHIT ONLY™️ Experience 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Qt2HYSOjT0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 5, 2019

While Ferguson is expected to get the next shot at the Nurmagomedov-Poirier winner, it’s worth noting that a rematch between Nurmagomedov and Poirier is possible, particularly if Nurmagomedov is defeated. The potential return of Conor McGregor could also conceivably change the lightweight contendership picture.

That being said, UFC President Dana White has assured Ferguson will get the next crack at lightweight gold, so long as he’s healthy enough to accept the fight.

“If Tony Ferguson’s ready (he gets the next title shot),” White told ESPN this week. “Tony Ferguson has been offered opportunities before that he hasn’t taken. If Tony’s ready, then yeah.”

Tony Ferguson last fought earlier this year when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by stoppage. In his next most recent fight, he defeated the former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis by stoppage.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.