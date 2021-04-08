Georges St-Pierre calls Khabib Nurmagomedov the “scariest” pound-for-pound fighter in the world

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre called former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov the “scariest” pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov were widely connected for a potential fight between two of the best to ever do it. When you talk about the greatest fighters in the sport’s history, both GSP and Nurmagomedov are at the top of the list. There was hope that the two fighters would step into the Octagon together, but both men are happily retired and the fight seems like a pipe dream at this point, one of the “what if?” fights that we will never see in MMA.

Speaking to Joe Rogan on his podcast, GSP praised Nurmagomedov, calling him the “scariest” fighter in the world. However, GSP confirmed that he has moved on from a fight.

“To me, Khabib is one of the scariest to do it. Because he’s beating you down. He’s not only beating you, but he’s breaking you mentally. And for me, that is worse than anything. For me, he’s the scariest one pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre said.

“I would have been (interested in fighting Nurmagomedov). But it’s over now. I was done three years ago,” St-Pierre said, later adding that he’s “made peace with” his retirement.

GSP said that the reason he wanted to fight Nurmagomedov is that he relished in the challenge of beating the undefeated phenom, but ultimately, father time has taken over.

“I wanted to come back for Khabib because for a fighter, the scariest thing sometimes is the most exciting thing to do. And (Khabib) is a problem that has never been solved before. But to come back for another guy and to fight for another title, then if I win it’s going to be another one and another one. I’m going to turn 40 years old, and I hate to admit it Joe, and I refuse to accept it, but sometimes I feel like my best years might be behind me,” St-Pierre said.

