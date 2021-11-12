Conor McGregor rips Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269: ‘Strip that belt from him that he never even won’

Conor McGregor has slammed Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of his fight with Leon Edwards.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Masvidal was forced out of UFC 269 fight due to an injury. The news was disappointing as it was a fight many fans wanted to see but it will no longer happen and now McGregor blasted him for it. He also believes the UFC should strip him of the BMF title he won back at UFC 244.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

"It's also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your "injury" You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!," McGregor wrote on Twitter about Masvidal.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see McGregor take a shot at Masvidal as the two went back-and-forth about possibly fighting one another. After McGregor TKO’d Donald Cerrone and “Gamebred” beat Nate Diaz by TKO to win the BMF belt some thought that may happen but Dana White had already shut it down months prior.

“Masvidal is too big for Conor. Yeah, but he shouldn’t have [fought Nate Diaz at welterweight]. I hated that he did it. Not only did I hate that he did it once, I hated that he did it twice,” White said after UFC 240 in 2019 about McGregor. “He doesn’t belong at that weight. No. There’s plenty of fights for him in his weight division without Conor. He’s too big for Conor, Conor doesn’t belong at 170. He’s got the balls to fight at 170 but he doesn’t belong there. Hell no.”

Those comments were not well received by McGregor who said he was pissed off by that. Perhaps he is looking to prove White wrong and get the fight with Masvidal as his return fight.

