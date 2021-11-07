Henry Cejudo praises Weili Zhang following hard-fought loss at UFC 268

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo praised Weili Zhang following her hard-fought loss in the main event at UFC 268 on Saturday night.

Zhang had been training with Cejudo and the gang at Fight Ready MMA ahead of her UFC women’s strawweight title rematch against Rose Namajunas, which co-headlined UFC 268. One of the reasons Zhang switched her camp for this fight was because of the disastrous result of the first fight with Namajunas at UFC 261 that saw her lose via head kick KO.

The rematch instead proved to be a much more competitive fight. It went the full five-round distance and Zhang gave it everything that she had, but she came out on the wrong end of a split decision. It was a tough loss for Zhang, who has now lost twice to Namajunas inside the Octagon. Zhang is clearly one of the best fighters in the world in her weight class, but with two straight losses to the champion, she finds herself in a difficult position when it comes to the belt. Still, even though she lost, she still put on a great fight. Despite losing a split decision, it’s possible Zhang’s stock went up a bit.

Taking to social media following UFC 268, Cejudo praised Zhang for her performance in the fight. While Cejudo knows many fans felt that Zhang did enough to win three rounds on the judges’ scorecards, he also believes Zhang can move on with her head high.

In a 8 week camp you made tremendous growth. Many people had you wining the first 3 rounds of the fight but at the end of the day, the 3 judges is what matters. It’s been a honor to work with you champion and I know it’s only the beginning of Weili 2.0. China will rise again 🇨🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/VbXSkmRkxa — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 7, 2021

In a 8 week camp you made tremendous growth. Many people had you wining the first 3 rounds of the fight but at the end of the day, the 3 judges is what matters. It’s been a honor to work with you champion and I know it’s only the beginning of Weili 2.0. China will rise again

Do you think Weili Zhang showed significant growth training with Henry Cejudo?