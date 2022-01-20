Michael Bisping shares his picks for the top-five UFC heavyweights of all time

Michael Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, now sports analyst and commentator, shared his picks on his YouTube channel of who he thought would go down in history as the top five UFC heavyweights of all time.

Listing them from 5th to 1st, see his picks below:

5th Fabricio Werdum, (24-9 MMA), a Brazilian mixed martial artist and former UFC Heavyweight Champion. ‘Vai Cavalo’ held the UFC heavyweight title from June of 2015 to May of 2016.

4th Randy Couture, (19-11 MMA), an American actor, former U.S. Army sergeant, former mixed martial artist. ‘The Natural’ boasts being a three time UFC heavyweight champion, and a two-time light heavyweight champion.

3rd Junior dos Santos, (21-9 MMA), a Brazilian mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. ‘Cigano’ is a former UFC heavyweight Champion who holds the record of having the most KO’s (10) and most knockdowns (14) in the sport. ‘JDS’ is expected to return to combat sports for a bout with boxer Kubrat Pulev next month.

2nd Cain Velasquez, (14-3 MMA), an American mixed martial artist and two-time UFC heavyweight Champion. Cain holds the record of having the second most KO’s in UFC heavyweight history (12).

1st Stripe Miocic, (20-4 MMA), an American mixed martial artist and two-time UFC heavyweight Champion. Stipe boasts having successfully defended his title four times during his two title reigns, holding the record for most heavyweight wins and longest title defending streak in the heavyweight division.

